The Non-Executive of Laurentian Bank (Other OTC: LRCDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Laurentian Bank (LRCDF – Research Report), David Lawrence Mowat, bought shares of LRCDF for $301K.

This is Mowat’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TU back in August 2017

Based on Laurentian Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $244 million and quarterly net profit of $36.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $41.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.02 and a one-year low of $18.90. LRCDF’s market cap is $1.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $25.21, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $179.9K worth of LRCDF shares and purchased $301K worth of LRCDF shares. The insider sentiment on Laurentian Bank has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and real estate developers such as leasing solutions, investment, cash management, and international services. The B2B Bank segment supplies banking and financial products to independent financial advisors and non-bank financial Institutions. The Capital Markets segment consists of full-service broker and bank’s capital market activities. The company was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget on May 26, 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.