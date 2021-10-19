The Non-Executive of Largo Resources (NASDAQ: LGO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Largo Resources (LGO – Research Report), Ian Edward Robertson, bought shares of LGO for $508.9K.

This is Robertson’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AQN back in June 2020

Based on Largo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.29 million and quarterly net profit of $8.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.71 and a one-year low of $9.72.

Starting in April 2021, LGO received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

Ian Edward Robertson's trades have generated a -24.0% average return based on past transactions.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.