The Non-Executive of Lara Exploration (Other OTC: LRAXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lara Exploration (LRAXF – Research Report), Stephen Mark Yuzpe, bought shares of LRAXF for $23.51K.

Following this transaction Stephen Mark Yuzpe’s holding in the company was increased by 150% to a total of $29.5K.

Currently, Lara Exploration has an average volume of 220. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.25.

Stephen Mark Yuzpe's trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions.

Lara Exploration Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It participates in exploration projects targeting copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal. It operates through the following projects: Tocantins, Liberdade, Curionopolis, Maravaia, Planalto, Corina, Grace, Sami, and Lara. The company was founded by Miles Frederick Thompson on March 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.