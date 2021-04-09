The Non-Executive of Lachlan Star (Other OTC: LSLCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lachlan Star (LSLCF – Research Report), Gary Christian Steinepreis, bought shares of LSLCF for $100K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Christian Steinepreis’ holding in the company by 8% to a total of $2.68 million. In addition to Gary Christian Steinepreis, one other LSLCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

LSLCF’s market cap is $36.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -48.10. Currently, Lachlan Star has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.04.

Lachlan Star Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company that focuses on the acquisition and development of assets within the gold, copper and bulk commodities sectors within Australia and overseas.