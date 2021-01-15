The Non-Executive of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL – Research Report), Peter Grosskopf, bought shares of KL for $517.3K.

This is Grosskopf’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SILU back in September 2010

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $633 million and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a net profit of $177 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $18.03. KL’s market cap is $10.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.37, reflecting a -34.9% downside. Starting in November 2020, KL received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Eight different firms, including RBC Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.