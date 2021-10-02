The Non-Executive of Killi (Other OTC: MYIDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Killi (MYIDF – Research Report), Robert Fernicola, bought shares of MYIDF for $7,160.

Following this transaction Robert Fernicola’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $128.7K.

Based on Killi’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171.1K and GAAP net loss of -$1,479,907. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.25K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.41 million. MYIDF’s market cap is $18.97 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.30. Currently, Killi has an average volume of 10.69K.

Freckle Ltd is a data company specializing in media measurement and identity. The company offline media measurement solution provides media across all channels in driving customers into a physical location. The company does not sell media, Fortune 500 brands trust the independent offline attribution analysis to evaluate media across all channels including mobile, desktop, social, radio, search, TV, and out-of-home. It has developed a mobile application Killi that allows consumers to take back control of their identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation.