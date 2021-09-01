The Non-Executive of Journey Energy (Other OTC: JRNGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Journey Energy (JRNGF – Research Report), Craig Henry Hansen, bought shares of JRNGF for $73.2K.

This recent transaction increases Craig Henry Hansen’s holding in the company by 79% to a total of $129.1K. Over the last month, Craig Henry Hansen has reported another 4 Buy trades on JRNGF for a total of $55.79K.

Based on Journey Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$353,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.49 million. Currently, Journey Energy has an average volume of 302. The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Starting in November 2020, JRNGF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Journey Energy has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Craig Henry Hansen’s trades have generated a -3.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Journey Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of conventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands; implementing water flood projects; and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.