The Non-Executive of Izotropic (Other OTC: IZOZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Izotropic (IZOZF – Research Report), Ali Reza Sodagar, bought shares of IZOZF for $5,000.

Following this transaction Ali Reza Sodagar’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $183.2K.

Currently, Izotropic has an average volume of 75.28K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.81. The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.08.

Izotropic Corp is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of the Isotrophic Breast Imaging System for application in proprietary diagnostic products for breast cancer.