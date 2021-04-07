The Non-Executive of IntelGenx Technologies (Other OTC: IGXT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT – Research Report), James Bernard Boudreau, bought shares of IGXT for $13.61K.

Following this transaction James Bernard Boudreau’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $70.89K. In addition to James Bernard Boudreau, one other IGXT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IntelGenx Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $790K and GAAP net loss of -$1,277,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.66 million. IGXT’s market cap is $53.64 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.40. Currently, IntelGenx Technologies has an average volume of 219.34K.

Starting in June 2020, IGXT received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.