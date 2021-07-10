The Non-Executive of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA – Research Report), Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola, bought shares of IPA for $6,820.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.52 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,294,384. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $625.8K. The company has a one-year high of $33.34 and a one-year low of $5.41. Currently, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has an average volume of 46.91K.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated antibody solutions. It services include human monoclonals, hybridoma development, rabbit monoclonals, b-cell select, phage display, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, anti-body purification, polyclonal production, and peptide production. The company was founded by Robert Beecroft in 1989 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.