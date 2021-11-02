The Non-Executive of IMC International Mining Corp. (Other OTC: IMIMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of IMC International Mining Corp. (IMIMF – Research Report), Jason Alexander Nickel, bought shares of IMIMF for $32.5K.

Following this transaction Jason Alexander Nickel’s holding in the company was increased by 140% to a total of $36.9K. This is Nickel’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on BKSLF back in April 2015

Currently, IMC International Mining Corp. has an average volume of 172.32K.

IMC International Mining Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties in British Columbia and Arizona, USA. It holds interests in the Bullard Pass Property located within the Pierce Mining District in southern Yavapai County, Arizona.