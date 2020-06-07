The Non-Executive of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Hudbay Minerals (HBM – Research Report), Daniel Muniz Quintanilla, sold shares of HBM for $535.3K.

In addition to Daniel Muniz Quintanilla, 5 other HBM executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Daniel Muniz Quintanilla’s last HBM Sell transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.23.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold HBM with a $4.25 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.30, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $535.3K worth of HBM shares and purchased $6.77M worth of HBM shares. The insider sentiment on Hudbay Minerals has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.