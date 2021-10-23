The Non-Executive of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE – Research Report), Dave Perrill, sold shares of HIVE for $587.5K.

In addition to Dave Perrill, 2 other HIVE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.66 million and quarterly net profit of $18.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.65 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.75 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has an average volume of 10.00M.

The insider sentiment on HIVE Blockchain Technologies has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.