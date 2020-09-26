The Non-Executive of High Arctic Energy Services (Other OTC: HGHAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of High Arctic Energy Services (HGHAF – Research Report), Joseph Oliver, bought shares of HGHAF for $29.5K.

Following this transaction Joseph Oliver’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $44.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, High Arctic Energy Services has an average volume of 28.50K. The company has a one-year high of $1.90 and a one-year low of $0.37.

Joseph Oliver’s trades have generated a 4.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company which is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment, nitrogen transport services and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment. The Drilling Services segment generates most of the company’s revenue. Geographically, the majority of the company’s revenue is earned in Papua New Guinea.