The Non-Executive of Helios Towers Plc (Other OTC: HTWSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF – Research Report), Alison Baker, bought shares of HTWSF for $9,694.

This is Baker’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:KAZ back in August 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Helios Towers Plc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million. HTWSF’s market cap is $2.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -58.00. Currently, Helios Towers Plc has an average volume of .

Starting in August 2020, HTWSF received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.70, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helios Towers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing telecommunications towers and infrastructure. It offers tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security and power management. The company’s geographical operating segment includes Ghana; Tanzania; DRC; and Congo Brazzaville. It generates maximum revenue from the Tanzania segment. The solutions offered by the company include Colocation, Build-to-suit, In-building solutions, and Managed Services.