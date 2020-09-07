The Non-Executive of Harborside (Other OTC: HSDEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Harborside (HSDEF – Research Report), Peter Bilodeau, bought shares of HSDEF for $52.38K.

Following this transaction Peter Bilodeau’s holding in the company was increased by 19% to a total of $278K. Following Peter Bilodeau’s last HSDEF Buy transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Based on Harborside’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.07 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,201,122. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.57 million. Currently, Harborside has an average volume of 64.01K. The company has a one-year high of $2.11 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Harborside Inc is a United States based cannabis retailer. The company manages and operates four cannabis stores and a cultivation facility and also assist state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacture and distribution of cannabis throughout the United States.