The Non-Executive of GreenFirst Forest Products (Other OTC: ICLTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of GreenFirst Forest Products (ICLTF – Research Report), Richard Govignon, bought shares of ICLTF for $315K.

Following this transaction Richard Govignon’s holding in the company was increased by 300% to a total of $414.4K. In addition to Richard Govignon, 3 other ICLTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.15 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, GreenFirst Forest Products has an average volume of 218.21K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,977 worth of ICLTF shares and purchased $3.62M worth of ICLTF shares. The insider sentiment on GreenFirst Forest Products has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Itasca Capital Ltd. engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.