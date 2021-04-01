The Non-Executive of Great Bear Resources (Other OTC: GTBAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Great Bear Resources (GTBAF – Research Report), James Ernest Yates, sold shares of GTBAF for $12.5K.

This is Yates’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SCLT back in August 2018

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.46. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.39.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.58, reflecting a -41.8% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.