The Non-Executive of Graph Blockchain (Other OTC: REGRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Graph Blockchain (REGRF – Research Report), Andrew Jong Soo Ryu, sold shares of REGRF for $846.4K.

This is Ryu’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:DM back in September 2020

Currently, Graph Blockchain has an average volume of 625.29K. REGRF’s market cap is $13.03 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -134.30.

Graph Blockchain, Inc. is a blockchain solutions company, which engages in the provision of solutions for data management, business intelligence, and data analytics. Its solutions include enterprise system, blockchain technology, and business intelligence. The company was founded on December 06, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.