The Non-Executive of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (Other OTC: GCXXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (GCXXF – Research Report), John C.R. Cumming, bought shares of GCXXF for $25.5K.

In addition to John C.R. Cumming, 3 other GCXXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Granite Creek Copper Ltd. has an average volume of 149.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.27K worth of GCXXF shares and purchased $97.4K worth of GCXXF shares.

Granite Creek Copper Ltd is a Vancouver-based, public exploration company. It is in the business of acquiring and carrying out exploration on mineral properties, especially those with precious metals potential, to establish a mineable mineral resource. The company primarily explores for gold and other mineral deposits. Granite Creek holds an interest in the Stu Copper-Gold Project located in the Minto Copper District of Canada’s Yukon Territory.