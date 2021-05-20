The Non-Executive of GoldMoney (Other OTC: XAUMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of GoldMoney (XAUMF – Research Report), Mahendra Naik, sold shares of XAUMF for $27.72K.

Currently, GoldMoney has an average volume of 10.19K. The company has a one-year high of $3.43 and a one-year low of $1.52.

The insider sentiment on GoldMoney has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoldMoney, Inc. engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Mene. The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation. The Schiff Gold segment involves in physical direct-to-consumer precious metal sales business. The Mene segment crafts 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is transparently sold direct-to-consumer by gram weight. The company was founded by Joshua Dale Crumb and Roy Sebag in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.