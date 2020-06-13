The Non-Executive of GoldMining (Other OTC: GLDLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of GoldMining (GLDLF – Research Report), Harbance Dhaliwal, sold shares of GLDLF for $23.15K.

Currently, GoldMining has an average volume of 197.66K. The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.61.

The insider sentiment on GoldMining has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero. The company was founded by Amir Adnani on September 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.