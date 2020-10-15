The Non-Executive of GoldMining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of GoldMining (GLDG – Research Report), Harbance Dhaliwal, exercised options to sell 15,000 GLDG shares for a total transaction value of $50.25K.

Following Harbance Dhaliwal’s last GLDG Sell transaction on August 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%. In addition to Harbance Dhaliwal, one other GLDG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, GoldMining has an average volume of 66.76K. The company has a one-year high of $3.35 and a one-year low of $0.61.

The insider sentiment on GoldMining has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero. The company was founded by Amir Adnani on September 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.