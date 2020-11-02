The Non-Executive of Goldcliff Resource (Other OTC: GCFFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Goldcliff Resource (GCFFF – Research Report), Gary Robert Moore, bought shares of GCFFF for $12K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Robert Moore’s holding in the company by 90% to a total of $24.11K. In addition to Gary Robert Moore, 2 other GCFFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Goldcliff Resource has an average volume of 63.39K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.51.

Gary Robert Moore’s trades have generated a 62.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldcliff Resource Corp. operates as a mine development company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the projects Panorama Ridge Gold, Ainsworth Silver, and Pine Grove. The company was founded by Leonard William Saleken in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.