The Non-Executive of Gold Reserve (Other OTC: GDRZF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Gold Reserve (GDRZF – Research Report), Jean-Charles Potvin, sold shares of GDRZF for $252K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.97 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Gold Reserve, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining projects. It focuses on the development of the Brisas gold and copper project located in Venezuela. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.