The Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (Other OTC: GBBGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF – Research Report), Jason M Walsh, sold shares of GBBGF for $10K.

This is Walsh’s first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions. Over the last month, Jason M Walsh has reported another 3 Sell trades on GBBGF for a total of $19.2K.

GBBGF’s market cap is $3.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10K worth of GBBGF shares and purchased $19.2K worth of GBBGF shares. The insider sentiment on Global Li-Ion Graphite has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is an exploration stage resource company in the province of British Columbia. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company’s projects are Chedic Graphite Mine, Ambato-Arana, Eastern Madagascar, and others.