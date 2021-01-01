The Non-Executive of Global Atomic (Other OTC: GLATF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Global Atomic (GLATF – Research Report), Paul D Cronin, sold shares of GLATF for $192.1K.

This is Cronin’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BDGCF back in September 2020 Following Paul D Cronin’s last GLATF Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Global Atomic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $146.2K and GAAP net loss of -$1,882,472. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.7K and had a net profit of $790K. Currently, Global Atomic has an average volume of 58.09K. GLATF’s market cap is $191 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -47.60.

Global Atomic Corp. engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following segments: Electric Arc Furnace Business, Uranium Business, and Corporate. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.