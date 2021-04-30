The Non-Executive of Generic Gold Corp. (Other OTC: GGCPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Generic Gold Corp. (GGCPF – Research Report), Victor Cantore, bought shares of GGCPF for $45.5K.

This recent transaction increases Victor Cantore’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $770.7K. In addition to Victor Cantore, 2 other GGCPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Generic Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. Its project profile includes The VIP project, The Goodman project, The Livingstone project, and others. The VIP project is located within the White Gold district. It is a strike with the Coffee Gold deposits and is cut by the Coffee Creek fault system. The Goodman project is located within the Selwynn Basin, which is a mineralized area east of the Tintina Fault, and The Livingstone project is located with the Yukon-Tanana Terrane. Its operations comprise a single reporting operating segment engaged in Mineral Exploration in Canada.