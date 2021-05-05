The Non-Executive of Generation Mining (Other OTC: GENMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Generation Mining (GENMF – Research Report), Stephen William Reford, bought shares of GENMF for $41.81K.

Following this transaction Stephen William Reford’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $335.9K. In addition to Stephen William Reford, 3 other GENMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Generation Mining has an average volume of 44.05K. GENMF’s market cap is $115 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -13.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.72.

The insider sentiment on Generation Mining has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generation Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. Its projects include Marathon Property, Davidson Molybdenum Deposit, Darnley Bay Gravity Anomaly, Alberta Zinc Property, and Kennetcook Zinc. The company was founded on January 11, 2018 and in headquartered in Toronto, Canada.