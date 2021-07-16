The Non-Executive of GABY (Other OTC: GABLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of GABY (GABLF – Research Report), Robert Travis, bought shares of GABLF for $4,000.

Following this transaction Robert Travis’ holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $23.76K.

Based on GABY’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.41 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,519,830. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4 million. Currently, GABY has an average volume of 60.96K. GABLF’s market cap is $11.6 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.80.

GABY, Inc. manufactures fortified and functional food products and beauty products. The firm’s brands include Gabriella’s Kitchen which provides a line of healthy plant-based frozen entrees; gaby which provides CBD-infused food and beauty products sold in conventional retail locations; and Sonoma Pacific which provides a line of THC and CBD products sold in dispensaries, in select US states. The company was founded by Margot M. Micalle and Gabriella Micalle in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.