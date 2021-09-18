The Non-Executive of G Mining Ventures (Other OTC: KANAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of G Mining Ventures (KANAF – Research Report), David A Fennell, bought shares of KANAF for $100K.

Following this transaction David A Fennell’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $555.6K. In addition to David A Fennell, 5 other KANAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

KANAF’s market cap is $78.6 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.70. Currently, G Mining Ventures has an average volume of 17.00K. The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.60.

G Mining Ventures Corp is focused on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Some of its projects include Fruta del Norte Project, Merian Project, Sabajo Project, Hard Rock Project and Boto Project.