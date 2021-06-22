The Non-Executive of Futurefuel (NYSE: FF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Futurefuel (FF – Research Report), Donald Carl Bedell, bought shares of FF for $96.6K.

This recent transaction increases Donald Carl Bedell’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $658.4K. Following Donald Carl Bedell’s last FF Buy transaction on January 21, 2011, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $17.86 and a one-year low of $9.51. Currently, Futurefuel has an average volume of 592.70K. FF’s market cap is $419 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.30.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.