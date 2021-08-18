The Non-Executive of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN – Research Report), Steven Gannon, bought shares of FUSN for $48.6K.

This is Gannon’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on XENE back in August 2017 In addition to Steven Gannon, one other FUSN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $521K and GAAP net loss of -$26,853,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $44.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.89 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 35.27K.

Starting in December 2020, FUSN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing alpha therapeutics for curing cancer.