The Non-Executive of Freeman Gold Corp. (Other OTC: FMANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF – Research Report), Simon Marcotte, bought shares of FMANF for $65K.

This recent transaction increases Simon Marcotte’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $575.1K. In addition to Simon Marcotte, 2 other FMANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Freeman Gold Corp. has an average volume of 18.83K. The company has a one-year high of $0.89 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freeman Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for gold. It is focused on the Lemhi gold project.