The Non-Executive of Franco Nev is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Franco Nev (FNV – Research Report), Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow, exercised options to sell 10,000 FNV shares for a total transaction value of $1.74M.

Following Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow’s last FNV Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 34.0%. In addition to Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow, one other FNV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $241 million and GAAP net loss of -$98,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $65.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $152.70 and a one-year low of $77.18.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.67, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Franco Nev has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.