The Non-Executive of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM – Research Report), Mario D. Szotlender Rajs, sold shares of FSM for $652.2K.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.44 million and quarterly net profit of $13.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.11 and a one-year low of $1.47. FSM’s market cap is $1.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.45, reflecting a -28.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fortuna Silver Mines has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.