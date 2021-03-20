The Non-Executive of Focus Graphite (Other OTC: FCSMF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Focus Graphite (FCSMF – Research Report), Lindsay Thomas Weatherdon, bought shares of FCSMF for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Lindsay Thomas Weatherdon’s holding in the company by 27% to a total of $679.3K. In addition to Lindsay Thomas Weatherdon, one other FCSMF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Focus Graphite has an average volume of 527.86K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.18M worth of FCSMF shares and purchased $250K worth of FCSMF shares. The insider sentiment on Focus Graphite has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lindsay Thomas Weatherdon’s trades have generated a -8.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its project areas include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, Lac Guinecourt, and Kwyjibo. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.