The Non-Executive of Flowr (Other OTC: FLWPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Flowr (FLWPF – Research Report), Michael Galego, sold shares of FLWPF for $30.63K.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.83 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,277,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $776K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.56 million. Currently, Flowr has an average volume of 86.66K. The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.