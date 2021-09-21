The Non-Executive of Fission Uranium (Other OTC: FCUUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), Darian Heung-Yeung Yip, sold shares of FCUUF for $23K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.96 and a one-year low of $0.17.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.