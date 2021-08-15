The Non-Executive of FirstService is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of FirstService (FSV – Research Report), Frederick F Reichheld, exercised options to sell 7,081 FSV shares for a total transaction value of $1.35M.

Following Frederick F Reichheld’s last FSV Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 120.9%. In addition to Frederick F Reichheld, one other FSV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on FirstService’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $832 million and quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $622 million and had a net profit of $27.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $191.79 and a one-year low of $112.68. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 18.24K.

The insider sentiment on FirstService has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.