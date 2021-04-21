The Non-Executive of Fireweed Zinc (Other OTC: FWEDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF – Research Report), Peter Timothy Hemstead, bought shares of FWEDF for $19.85K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Timothy Hemstead’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $155.1K. In addition to Peter Timothy Hemstead, one other FWEDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.24.

The insider sentiment on Fireweed Zinc has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Tom Jason zinc-lead-silver property in Yukon.