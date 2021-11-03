The Non-Executive of FireFox Gold Corp. (Other OTC: FFOXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of FireFox Gold Corp. (FFOXF – Research Report), Petri Juhani Nousiainen, sold shares of FFOXF for $4,275.

This is Nousiainen’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Currently, FireFox Gold Corp. has an average volume of 80.53K. FFOXF’s market cap is $22.95 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00.

FireFox Gold Corp is a gold discovery company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties in Finland. Its projects portfolio includes Jeesio Gold, Mustajarvi Gold, Seuru Gold, Ylojarvi Gold, and Riikonkoski Gold Project all based in Finland. Its operations are conducted in two reportable segments being Mineral Exploration in Finland and Corporate Operations in Canada.