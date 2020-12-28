The Non-Executive of Fire & Flower Holdings (Other OTC: FFLWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF – Research Report), Donald Arthur Wright, sold shares of FFLWF for $229.9K.

This is Wright’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:RPI.UN back in December 2018

Based on Fire & Flower Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.12 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,723,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.7 million and had a net profit of $10.21 million. Currently, Fire & Flower Holdings has an average volume of 61.82K. FFLWF’s market cap is $157 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. The company was founded on December 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.