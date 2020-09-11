The Non-Executive of Fevertree Drinks (Other OTC: FQVTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF – Research Report), Kevin Havelock, bought shares of FQVTF for $333.5K.

Following this transaction Kevin Havelock’s holding in the company was increased by 24% to a total of $2.32 million. Following Kevin Havelock’s last FQVTF Buy transaction on January 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.47 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, Fevertree Drinks has an average volume of 850. FQVTF’s market cap is $3.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.50.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.48, reflecting a -0.7% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Plc manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. It sells carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as supermarkets and off-licenses for retail purchase. The company was founded by Charles Timothy Rolls and Timothy Daniel Gray Warrillow in 2004 and is headquartered in London, The United Kingdom.