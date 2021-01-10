The Non-Executive of Exro Technologies (Other OTC: EXROF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Exro Technologies (EXROF – Research Report), M A Jill Bodkin, bought shares of EXROF for $11.7K.

Following this transaction M A Jill Bodkin’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $634K.

EXROF’s market cap is $371 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -42.30. The company has a one-year high of $3.93 and a one-year low of $0.15. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 58.33.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.74M worth of EXROF shares and purchased $11.7K worth of EXROF shares.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.