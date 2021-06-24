The Non-Executive of Exro Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Exro Technologies (EXROF – Research Report), M A Jill Bodkin, exercised options to sell 32,300 EXROF shares for a total transaction value of $125K.

This recent transaction decreases M A Jill Bodkin’s holding in the company by 34% to a total of $848.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $5.94 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Exro Technologies has an average volume of 121.53K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.46.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.