The Non-Executive of Exco Technologies (Other OTC: EXCOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Exco Technologies (EXCOF – Research Report), Edward Hume Kernaghan, bought shares of EXCOF for $62.25K.

Currently, Exco Technologies has an average volume of 38. EXCOF’s market cap is $182 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $3.10.

The insider sentiment on Exco Technologies has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment. The Automotive solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.