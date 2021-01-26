The Non-Executive of exactEarth (Other OTC: EXRTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of exactEarth (EXRTF – Research Report), Lee Grant Joseph Matheson, bought shares of EXRTF for $2,860.

Following Lee Grant Joseph Matheson’s last EXRTF Buy transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on exactEarth’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.81 million and GAAP net loss of -$679,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.22 million. Currently, exactEarth has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.06 and a one-year low of $0.20.

exactEarth Ltd. engages in the provision of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Services, Data Products, and Other Products and Services. The Subscription Services segment includes exactAIS, exactAIS geospatial web services, exactEarth ShipView, exactTrax, and information services. The Data Products segment refers to exactAIS Archive and exactAIS Density Maps. The company was founded on August 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.