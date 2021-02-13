The Non-Executive of Ero Copper (Other OTC: ERRPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Ero Copper (ERRPF – Research Report), Lyle Braaten, sold shares of ERRPF for $1.15M.

Based on Ero Copper’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $94.33 million and quarterly net profit of $31.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.64 million and had a net profit of $16.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.19 and a one-year low of $5.92. ERRPF’s market cap is $1.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.99, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.