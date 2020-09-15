The Non-Executive of Entree Gold (Other OTC: ERLFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Entree Gold (ERLFF – Research Report), Michael A Price, bought shares of ERLFF for $30.1K.

In addition to Michael A Price, 7 other ERLFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Price’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:LMG back in October 2012

The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Entree Gold has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. It explores for gold and copper metals. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.